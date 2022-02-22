Caritas Sec Gen visits Rohingya camps, host community in Cox’s Bazar

Caritas Internationalis Secretary General Aloysius John and Caritas Asia President Dr Benedict Alo D'Rozario has visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

They visited Camp-4 and Camp-4 extensions for the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals on Tuesday (22 February), reads a press release.

During the visit, Aloysius John also spoke to the Rohingyas and inspected the interventions of Caritas Bangladesh under the Emergency Response Program (ERP).

Caritas Internationalis official visited activities at Multipurpose Children and Adolescent Centre (MCAC) and Shelter construction and Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WaSH) interventions in the camps.

The Executive Director of Caritas Bangladesh Sebastian Rozario, Director Programs James Gomes and Project Director Marcel Ratan Guda were also present during the visit.