Caretutor honoured with exceptional awards to its employees

The online tuition caretutor platform relieved stakeholders by arranging tutors for an era. Recently, the organization honoured its employees with some creative and exceptional awards at its twelfth -anniversary celebration. Fifty employees received awards in eight categories. The officials said the awards were given not only for discipline or maintaining an office schedule but also for creativity, leadership, etc.

CEO and Founder of Caretutors Masud Parvez Raju said in his statement that an employee's overall performance depends not only on Schedule maintenance or overworking, but our local companies prioritise only those things. Besides, there are creativity, decision-making, leadership, and other qualities that an employee should have in his practice. We have included those qualities in our awards so our coworkers can incorporate them into their performance.

Caretutor was limited to only academic tuition finding at its beginning stage, but since 2017, the organisation has included thirteen tuition categories like drawing, Arabic, language learning, and skill development. The organisation's reach extends beyond Dhaka to all twelve divisional cities. They received more than one lac tuition request in one era. Now, there are more than three lac tutor available on their platform. Raju said we have several plans regarding guardians and tutors, which we are working on. Our future update will enrich and ease the experience of our platform users.

The award has been given in various categories to Kazi Rakib for the Best Team Member, Marjan Akter for the Best Problem Solver, Kamrul Islam for the Most Punctual Team Member, Kazi Rakib for the Most Innovative Mind, Md. Ashraful Islam for the Most Prominent Newcomer, Shuborna Chowdhury for the Best Leader, Shuborna Chowdhury for the Most Impactful Decision Maker, and Sumaiya Ahmed for the Performer of the Year.