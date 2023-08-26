Career session with Brac University Business, Economics Forum

26 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac University Business and Economics Forum (BUBeF) hosted a seminar,  'Career Accelerator' in Collaboration with Syngenta aiming to explore the synergy between the world of academia and the corporate landscape. 

On 23 August, Brac University Business and Economics Forum (BUBeF) hosted the seminar, bridging the gap between academic insights and real-world corporate dynamics, said a press release. 

With the opening speech of Tania Akter, senior lecturer of Brac Business School and Co - Advisor of BuBeF, the seminar put a spotlight on career development, it was a beacon for undergraduate students and professionals alike, drawing insights from Syngenta Bangladesh's top HR leaders, Alam Ishraq Chowdhury and Shahnila Ahmed. 

Amidst discussions on sustainable farming and career readiness, attendees were treated to a blend of vision, values, and vital skills. This event marked yet another milestone in the university's commitment to shaping future leaders with a pulse on both industry trends and community needs, according to the media release.

Chowdhury said, "Syngenta Bangladesh has been relentless in its pursuit of training and capacity building, extending our programmes not just to our internal employees but to our farmers and distributors." Sharing Syngenta's initiatives, he unveiled the groundbreaking crop insurance initiative, AASTHA, launched in collaboration with the Syngenta Foundation and GDIC. Aiming to provide a safety net for farmers facing unpredictable challenges like droughts and floods, the initiative is a testament to Syngenta's dedication to the community.

Chowdhury added, "Sponsoring five students from farming communities to the Asian University of Women underlines our belief that the path to sustainable farming starts with an educated community."

Shahnila Ahmed, bringing in the HR perspective, focused on the intricacies of the recruitment process. Stressing the importance of a succinct one-page CV for fresh graduates, she advised, "Your CV is your ticket to securing an interview. Let it showcase you in a concentrated, sharp, and attentive manner." Ahmed also walked attendees through the nuances of job interviews, emphasising the significance of experiences and stories that present one's character and adaptability.

As the seminar concluded, students were given the golden opportunity to drop their CVs on the online portal for Syngenta's ASPIRE Internship programme, which promises to open doors to a realm of unparalleled career opportunities.

According to the media release, the event proved invaluable for fresh graduates. Offering insights into crafting standout CVs and acing interviews. They gained a clearer understanding of corporate values from Syngenta Bangladesh's leaders, benefiting from firsthand recruitment tips and the chance to network with professionals. This comprehensive gathering equipped graduates with essential tools to seamlessly transition from academia to the corporate world.

Syngenta Bangladesh is a leader in the agribusiness sector, committed to improving food security in the country. Holding a market share of 40%, the company stands at the forefront of marrying business acumen with community service, reads the release.

