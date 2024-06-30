CARE Bangladesh celebrates 75 years of presence in Bangladesh

CARE Bangladesh celebrated its 75 years of presence in Bangladesh on Saturday (29 June).

A 'Meet the Press' session was held in the morning on the occasion where Ram Das, country director of CARE Bangladesh spoke about the rich history, present status, and future plans of the organization. Officially starting in 1949 in present Bangladesh, CARE has been working as a trusted partner of Bangladesh Government for the development of Bangladesh over decades and played a pivotal role in rebuilding the newborn country Bangladesh in 1971.

Tony Michael, communications director Care Bangladesh facilitated the press conference where Ram Das, Country Director made the keynote presentation on 75 years history of Care and it's contribution to the overall development sector of Bangladesh. Ram said "For 75 years, CARE Bangladesh is carrying the legacy of its humanitarian heart with which it works in more than a hundred countries. This year, we celebrate our long years of service to the millions of people in Bangladesh as a trusted partner of choice the Bangladesh Government."

Later in the afternoon, CARE Bangladesh paid homage to the country and showed respect by playing the national anthem. To mark the beginning of the observation, CARE Bangladesh unveiled their 75 years celebration mnemonic. Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE Global, participated in the celebration virtually and wished all her colleagues in Bangladesh. The celebration continued with presentation of the strategy, cultural programs and new brand launching.

CARE Bangladesh is currently working in multiple programmatic areas – Health and Nutrition, Women and Youth Empowerment, Humanitarian and Climate Action, with an aim to work in Food and Agricultural Systems soon. The 2030 country program strategy indicates that with the four impact drivers - gender equal, locally led, market-based approaches, and resilience building, CARE Bangladesh aims to ensure that 15 million people in Bangladesh, especially women and girls, are leading gender equal and resilient lives by 2030.

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE has more than seven decades of experience delivering emergency aid during times of crisis. Our emergency responses focus on the needs of the most vulnerable populations, particularly girls and women. In FY22, CARE worked in 68 countries, reaching more than 25.4 million people through 691 projects. In FY23, CARE Bangladesh reached 5.3 million people through 48+ projects where 64% were female. CARE Bangladesh ranked as the 2nd highest contributor among all CARE countries in terms of reach.