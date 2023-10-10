Car Imperial appointed authorized Mitsubishi Motors dealer in Khulna

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Car Imperial, a distinguished name in the automotive trading sector within the Khulna division, proudly announces its official appointment as the authorized dealer for Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the Khulna district.

This significant collaboration with Rangs Limited marks a pivotal moment for both companies and the automobile enthusiasts in the region. The partnership's inauguration ceremony took place on October 10, 2023, unveiling a state-of-the-art Mitsubishi Motors showroom located at Majid Sarani in the Sonadanga area of Khulna.

The grand opening event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Keigo Otokuni, South Asia Division General Manager, and Yuki Shinohara, South Asia Division Sales and Marketing representative, representing Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. Also in attendance were Mohammad Hamdur Rahman Simon, CEO of Rangs Limited, accompanied by Mohammad Fahim Hossain, Head of Marketing, and A.S.M. Kamrul Hasan, AGM. The owner of Car Imperial, Sheikh Mohammad Abdus Sabur, was also present, among other distinguished guests.

During the inaugural address, Keigo Otokuni, General Manager, South Asia, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation conveyed his optimism, stating, "By opening this showroom, we have taken a significant step toward realizing our goal of expanding our business presence across Bangladesh. I am confident that customers will visit this showroom and acquire brand-new vehicles from Japan's renowned Mitsubishi."

Mohammad Hamdur Rahman Simon, CEO of Rangs Limited, further emphasized the occasion, saying, "We are thrilled to inaugurate our new dealership showroom in the southern part of the country. Henceforth, customers and automotive enthusiasts in the Khulna district will have the opportunity to experience Mitsubishi's latest model cars and avail themselves of top-notch facilities."

Car Imperial, recognized as a leading automotive trading establishment in the Khulna division, aspires to ensure the availability of new Mitsubishi vehicles in the southern region of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mohammad Abdus Sabur, the owner of Car Imperial, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Through this new dealership, we are dedicated to providing our valued customers with access to the latest Mitsubishi models and delivering exceptional service."

