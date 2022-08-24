CAPM Unit Fund declares cash dividend 

CAPM Unit Fund declares cash dividend 

The Trustee Board of CAPM Unit Fund has approved cash dividend of Tk12 per unit of Tk100 each payable to holders of the units till 30 June. 

The approval comes from the Trustee meeting of CAPM Unit Fund held at the Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC) board room on Wednesday (24 August), said a press release. 

The meeting also approved the Accounts and Audit report of CAPM Unit Fund for the year ended 30 June, showing the total NAV of CAPM Unit Fund stood at Tk96,470,130 on the basis of cost price and Tk112,390,794 on the basis of the market price. 

The NAV per unit at cost price and the market price of the fund are Tk113.22 and Tk131.90 respectively against face value of Tk100 per unit. The net profit is Tk18,359,882.00 with earnings per unit of Tk21.55.

 

