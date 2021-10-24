Capital Alliance enters Bangladesh Merchant Banking

Enters into an investment and partnership agreement with BetaOne Investments Limited

Capital Alliance (CAL), a leading investment bank in Sri Lanka, entered into an investment and partnership agreement with Bangladesh's BetaOne Investments Limited. 

With the formalisation of this agreement and its entry to Bangladesh, CAL continues its ambitious yet resolute journey to realise its vision to be 'The No.1 Investment Bank in Frontier Markets', reads a press release.

Established in 2011, BetaOne Investments Limited is a leading licensed merchant bank in Bangladesh offering a wide range of financial solutions for both individual and institutional investors.

Under the agreement, CAL will own a significant equity interest in BetaOne Investments Limited and will partner with the current group of shareholders which includes a handful of highly reputed family businesses and professionals in Bangladesh. 

BetaOne expects to roll out a full spectrum of Merchant Banking services over the coming months including mergers and acquisitions advisory, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, wealth management and margin lending.

CAL was advised on this transaction by Ace Advisory, a leading advisory firm in Bangladesh providing Corporate Advisory and other financial services.

"What we sought for in an investment partner was a shared purpose to elevate the benchmark for capital markets solutions in the region, founded on a strong set of values that are integral for growth and sustainability in the financial services sector. We are excited to find a like minded partner in CAL, so that together, we can offer clients competitive advantage at a regional scale," BetaOne Chairman Zulfiquar Rahman commented.

 CAL's market leading insights and its focus on building long term relationships with family businesses sets it apart from other market players in this space. BetaOne expects to extend this same emphasis in Bangladesh as well.

 CAL first entered the Sri Lankan market in 2000 as a licensed primary dealer, rapidly evolving into one of only five non-bank licensed primary dealers in the country. The company has grown over the past two decades to become the market leader in Investment Banking services, offering a growing list of solutions including Wealth Management, Equity & Debt Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Stock Brokering, Fixed Income trading and Private Equity. It has been lauded with the title of 'Best Investment Banking Company in Sri Lanka' among other accolades.

