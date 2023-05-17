Canalys Research: Samsung tops global smartphone shipment in q1 2023 with 22% market share

Canalys Research: Samsung tops global smartphone shipment in q1 2023 with 22% market share

Samsung has again claimed its top position in the first quarter of 2023 with a 22% market share in global smartphone shipments.

The South Korean tech giant sold 60.6 million units in Q1 2023, reads a press release.

Once again, powerful and innovative devices were the sources behind the success, of note the flagship S-Series, and the A-Series.

The company's success was driven by numerous factors, including robust supply chain management and a healthy supply-demand balance.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 series sales increased considerably in some regions, which also played a part in Samsung's success.

Additionally, the company was the forerunner in the mid-range segment with its Awesome Galaxy A-Series, which provide flagship performance at an affordable price, adds the release.

At the onset of Covid-19, smartphone brands globally have seen a downturn in shipments, with rising costs higher prices depleting demand.

The global smartphone market has been experiencing a slow decline for the past five years.

However, Samsung was the only leading vendor to achieve a quarter-on-quarter recovery, reclaiming the top market share, according to research conducted by global market research firm Canalys.

This is testament to Samsung's unwavering commitment to staying relevant amongst its customers with innovation & brilliance, the release furthers says.

