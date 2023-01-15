Canadian University of Bangladesh signs MoU with English Olympiad

Canadian University of Bangladesh joined hands with the English Olympiad on Sunday (15 January) at the Canadian University of Bangladesh campus.

The agreement was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh Prof Dr HM Jahirul Haque and the Chief Organiser of English Olympiad Amaan Sulaiman on behalf of their respective institutions, reads a press release.

Through this agreement, English Olympiad participants and campus ambassadors will receive an additional 5% discount on tuition fees on all CUB programmes beyond the general discount.

In addition, English Olympiad theatre round participants will receive an additional 10% discount on tuition fees on all CUB programmes, on top of the general discount.

Also, Grand Finalists and District Coordinators of English Olympiads will receive an additional 15% discount on tuition fees on all CUB programmes, over the normal discount.

Prof Mohammad Ridhwanul Haq from IBA, Dhaka University and the Treasurer of CUB and Dean of School of Arts ASM Sirajul Haque, Business Administration Department Head Prof SM Arifuzzaman and Chief Coordinator Mohammad Afijur Rahman were present on the occasion.