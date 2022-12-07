Canadian University of Bangladesh offers opportunity to study shipping and maritime science

The Canadian University of Bangladesh has joined this initiative of the government to create skilled manpower with the aim of protecting marine resources, protecting the environment, extracting resources and their proper use for the welfare of the people and creating employment.

The university is offering a programme with two specialisations which are involved with student careers – Nautical Science and Marine Engineer, reads a press release.

The programme focuses on the main issues of the industry. Some courses focus exclusively on the maritime industry while other course units discuss the skills and development of this industry.

The main objective of studying shipping and maritime science is to gain knowledge about the sea, the interrelationship between the land and the sea, the methods of exploitation and fair use of marine resources. Keeping these things in mind, the university has designed the course plan. Along with academic studies, laboratory work and field trips, field work is compulsory here.

Canadian University of Bangladesh Spring semester admission is going on. Students interested in Shipping and Maritime Science can get admission now with a 25% scholarship on tuition fee.

All information regarding admission is available on the university website (www.cub.edu.bd).