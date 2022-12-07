Canadian University of Bangladesh offers opportunity to study shipping and maritime science

Corporates

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 08:28 pm

Related News

Canadian University of Bangladesh offers opportunity to study shipping and maritime science

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 08:28 pm
Canadian University of Bangladesh offers opportunity to study shipping and maritime science

The Canadian University of Bangladesh has joined this initiative of the government to create skilled manpower with the aim of protecting marine resources, protecting the environment, extracting resources and their proper use for the welfare of the people and creating employment.

The university is offering a programme with two specialisations which are involved with student careers – Nautical Science and Marine Engineer, reads a press release. 

The programme focuses on the main issues of the industry. Some courses focus exclusively on the maritime industry while other course units discuss the skills and development of this industry.

The main objective of studying shipping and maritime science is to gain knowledge about the sea, the interrelationship between the land and the sea, the methods of exploitation and fair use of marine resources. Keeping these things in mind, the university has designed the course plan. Along with academic studies, laboratory work and field trips, field work is compulsory here.

Canadian University of Bangladesh Spring semester admission is going on. Students interested in Shipping and Maritime Science can get admission now with a 25% scholarship on tuition fee.

All information regarding admission is available on the university website (www.cub.edu.bd). 

Canadian University of Bangladesh / Maritime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

9h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

12h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

10h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

1h | Videos
Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

2h | Videos
No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

10h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup