Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 50% discount at admission fair 

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 04:43 pm

Canadian University of Bangladesh is offering a 50% discount on its admission fair, which started on 13 November and will end on 19th November. 

Canadian University of Bangladesh Vice Chancellor Professor Dr HM Zahirul Haque inaugurated the fair. 

The 7-day fair is being held at the university's own campus at Pragati Sarani in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Apart from concession in admission fee, there are attractive prizes for those who will take spot admission. 

The university has experienced faculty members, modern classrooms, digitalised library and modern lab facilities. 

Moreover, there is a discount of up to 100% on the tuition fees based on the results of the SSC and HSC examinations. Among these, those who have a GPA 10 except the fourth subject in SSC and HSC combined, will get a 100% tuition fee waiver.

There is a 50% discount on tuition fees for MBA and EMBA (Regular and Executive) programs.  40% concession on tuition fees for students seeking admission in Shipping and Maritime Science, BBA, CSE, EEE, LLB, English, Media Communication & Journalism and Masters in Maritime Transportation & Logistics. 

Admission seekers are asked to contact 01707070280, 01707070281, 01707070284.

In Bangladesh, this is the only private university that has the facility of education in Shipping and Maritime Science and Masters in Maritime Transportation and Logistics. 

During the inauguration of the fair, all the deans, heads of departments and other teachers and students of the university were also present.

