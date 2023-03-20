Canadian University of Bangladesh hosts the screening of Chorki presents 'Internsheep'

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 11:47 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) organised a delightful ceremony, launching the first two episodes of the web series, "Internsheep" along with a meet and greet session with the most talented casts on 19 March at CUB's auditorium. The programme was organised by the Department of Media Communication and Journalism of the Canadian University of Bangladesh.

The event commenced with opening remarks from Canadian University of Bangladesh's Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Ridhwanul Haq, reads a press release.

His inspiring words stated, "Rabindranath Tagore was never an intern nor was Humayun Ahmed, but the opportunities that we have nowadays embody the accessible future that we will have tomorrow. We are glad to have gathered together for such an inclusive event and this will be the pinnacle for many more events to come."

In the event, Marketing and Growth Lead of Chorki Faisal Rahman made the event noteworthy by sharing a discount code for the students of CUB and urging them to drop CVs at the designated booths. 

This unique marketing approach was a spectacle for the audience who were gathered to be a part of this event. Among others, Director Rezaur Rahman and the cast members, Shommo Jyoti, Taslima Hossain Nodi, Morshedul Islam Mishu, Mir Rabby, and Karina Kaiser were present at the event. The Head of External Affairs and Partnerships, Lamia Salim was present along with the teaching staff of the university, heads of various departments, officials and students at the event. The successful event was commemorated with a cake-cutting ceremony afterwards.

