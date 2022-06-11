Canadian University of Bangladesh hosts ‘Industry-Academia Dialogue’

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Canadian University of Bangladesh organised a seminar on "Industry-Academia Dialogue" to enhance the CSE education Towards innovative Bangladesh.

The event was hosted at the university auditorium on Saturday (11 June), said a press release.

Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority was present in the seminar as the Chief Guest while Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman, Board of Trustees of Canadian University of Bangladesh Chaired the session.

Prof Dr HM Jahirul Haque, Vice Chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh was present in the programme as the Session Co-Chair.

ASM Mainuddin Monem, Managing Director of Abdul Monem Ltd and Professor ASM Sirajul Haque, Treasurer and Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social sciences of Canadian University of Bangladesh were present in the program as the Special Guests.

Prof Syed Akhter Hossain, Dean, School of Science and Engineering and Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Canadian University of Bangladesh conducted the Session moderator, planner and drove this entire initiative.

Prof M Sohel Rahman, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Raisul Kabir, Founder and CEO, Brainstation 23 as the Keynote Speakers and shared their academic and Industrial experiences in the programme.

Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat said, "Graduates of Computer Science and Engineering from the Canadian University of Bangladesh are playing an active role in cyber-security, smart automation, artificial intelligence and robotics, smart computers, BG data, blockchain, IoT, cloud storage and other industries. As a trustee of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, I am proud that graduates from the CSE Department are currently working in leading positions in various software companies. "

He also said the students are able to do internships and jobs in 35 companies' IT teams. "It is high time to get connections with other industries in the market of both national and international platforms," he added.

Chief Guest of the seminar Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh said- "We didn't have anything called broadband. Broadband is now available to 12 crore people across Bangladesh. In total, our investment was $25 million which is now about one and a half-billion dollars. The word freelancing was new but now there are about 6 lakh young people involved with freelancing. We want to be an inclusive nation by 2031. Everyone needs to develop with IT capacity."

He encouraged Canadian University to build a technology-dependent Bangladesh because we can create labs, we can create innovation hubs. He called for a dialogue between the Government and academia.

