Corporates

28 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Canadian University of Bangladesh celebrates Professor Philip Kotler's 92nd birthday

Prof. Dr. H M Jahirul Haque, Vice Chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
The Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) has successfully conducted an event on Asia Marketing Day 2023 on 27 May 2023, at the CUB Auditorium. 

The event was organized by the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF) in collaboration with the Marketing Society of Bangladesh and its member organizations from 17 countries, reads a press release. 

It celebrated the 92nd birthday of the esteemed father of modern Marketing, Professor Philip Kotler, and revolved around the theme of "Marketing's Role in Creating SMART Nation & SMART Citizens," focusing on empowering the youth of Bangladesh and fostering the development of Smart Citizens. CUB is one of the proud learning partners of this colossal event organized by Brand Forum in association with BASIS, the ICT Ministry, and the Education Sector. 

The highlight of the evening was the live panel discussion session featuring Professor Philip Kotler himself, along with a remarkable lineup of panellists from CUB and esteemed guests. He discussed various aspects of the world of marketing with all the students present at the seminar at the university. 

&quot;Marketing&#039;s Role in Creating SMART Nation &amp; SMART Citizens&quot; panel at CUB. Photo: Courtesy
Professor Dr. Ridhwanul Haq of IBA, DU was the moderator of the event.  Professor Dr. H M Jahirul Haque the Vice Chancellor represented CUB as a member of the live panel session. Professor Dr. Zahurul Alam the Dean of SoB, and Professor S M Arifuzzaman, Head of SoB were also present as part of the panel from CUB. 

As part of the live panel session, other attendees included Haslina Binti Azlan, Honorary Secretary, Institute of Marketing, Malaysia, and Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Govt. of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The topic for the panel discussion was "How Entrepreneurial Marketing Essence can help shape future Smart Citizens."

The Canadian University of Bangladesh is committed to providing quality higher education. All information regarding admission can be found on the University website (www.cub.edu.bd). 

For details, call 01707070280-84. You can also chat with the CUB admission team by messaging through WhatsApp on 01707070280 and 01707070284. 

The Canadian University of Bangladesh Campus Address: Plot-B, 201/1, Pragati Sarani, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh.

Apply Online: https://www.cub.edu.bd/apply.php

 

