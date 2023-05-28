Canadian University of Bangladesh celebrates Professor Philip Kotler's 92nd birthday

The Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) has successfully conducted an event on Asia Marketing Day 2023 on 27 May 2023, at the CUB Auditorium.

The event was organized by the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF) in collaboration with the Marketing Society of Bangladesh and its member organizations from 17 countries, reads a press release.

It celebrated the 92nd birthday of the esteemed father of modern Marketing, Professor Philip Kotler, and revolved around the theme of "Marketing's Role in Creating SMART Nation & SMART Citizens," focusing on empowering the youth of Bangladesh and fostering the development of Smart Citizens. CUB is one of the proud learning partners of this colossal event organized by Brand Forum in association with BASIS, the ICT Ministry, and the Education Sector.

The highlight of the evening was the live panel discussion session featuring Professor Philip Kotler himself, along with a remarkable lineup of panellists from CUB and esteemed guests. He discussed various aspects of the world of marketing with all the students present at the seminar at the university.

"Marketing's Role in Creating SMART Nation & SMART Citizens" panel at CUB. Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr. Ridhwanul Haq of IBA, DU was the moderator of the event. Professor Dr. H M Jahirul Haque the Vice Chancellor represented CUB as a member of the live panel session. Professor Dr. Zahurul Alam the Dean of SoB, and Professor S M Arifuzzaman, Head of SoB were also present as part of the panel from CUB.

As part of the live panel session, other attendees included Haslina Binti Azlan, Honorary Secretary, Institute of Marketing, Malaysia, and Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Govt. of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The topic for the panel discussion was "How Entrepreneurial Marketing Essence can help shape future Smart Citizens."

