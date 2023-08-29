Canadian High Commissioner meets Biman management

In the formal meeting, they discussed possible aspects of aviation between Canada and Bangladesh and a codeshare agreement with Air Canada

Canadian High Commissioner meets Biman management

High Commissioner for Canada in Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls paid a courtesy call on Biman management at its Balaka head office on Monday (28 August). 

During the visit, she met Biman Board of Directors Chairman and former Biman Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin and Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim.

In the formal meeting, they discussed possible aspects of aviation between Canada and Bangladesh and a codeshare agreement with Air Canada, reads a press release. 

The Ambassador said Biman's Dhaka-Toronto flight has facilitated communication between the two countries. With the increase in the number of passengers on this route, doubts about the success of the Dhaka-Toronto flight have been removed. 

Biman Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin said, "Biman was able to launch the Dhaka-Toronto flight with the support of the Prime Minister and the Canadian High Commission. This route of Biman has become one of the most profitable routes today."

At present, there is a proposal to increase the flight frequency on the Dhaka-Toronto route, and the opening of the route has alleviated transit complications. "Passengers from Bangladesh, as well as neighbouring countries, are also benefiting from this," he added. 

Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim said, "Biman has interline communication with Canada since 1999. We want to expand it further. The completion of the codeshare agreement with Air Canada will benefit the two airlines as well as the esteemed passengers. The increase in flight frequency is also under consideration in view of the growing passenger demand."

