Canadian educator Dr Michael Palmer joins ISD as primary school principal

Corporates

Press Release
18 March, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 02:43 pm

Canadian educator Dr Michael Palmer joins ISD as primary school principal

Press Release
18 March, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 02:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

International School Dhaka (ISD) has appointed Dr Michael Palmer as the new Principal of its primary school.

The Canadian educator brings 25 years of expertise in global education leadership roles, as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator and Principal in schools in Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, and Canada, reads a press release. 

Dr Palmer is committed to fostering inclusive learning environments for all students and promoting diversity and equity for students to reach higher levels of achievement. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As we celebrate the school's 25th anniversary this year, I look forward to being a part of ISD's nurturing, inclusive, and innovative environment and bringing my experiences to continue building a holistic and inclusive culture of learning," said Dr Palmer.

Steve Calland-Scoble, Director, of International School Dhaka said, "Michael's appointment signals a new chapter of academic excellence and inclusive learning at an exciting time for the school, as we enter our anniversary year with a bold, student-centric strategy.

"His extensive experience leading the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum at the primary level reaffirms our commitment to providing a world-class education that nurtures the holistic development of each student, as one of the pioneering schools in Bangladesh to adopt the renowned IB across all its years groups," he added. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

2h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

3h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

4h | Panorama
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

11m | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

2h | Videos
Rupchada Tandoori

Rupchada Tandoori

1h | Videos
Air taxi to be launched in India

Air taxi to be launched in India

4h | Videos