Canadian educator Dr Michael Palmer joins ISD as primary school principal

International School Dhaka (ISD) has appointed Dr Michael Palmer as the new Principal of its primary school.

The Canadian educator brings 25 years of expertise in global education leadership roles, as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator and Principal in schools in Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, and Canada, reads a press release.

Dr Palmer is committed to fostering inclusive learning environments for all students and promoting diversity and equity for students to reach higher levels of achievement.

"As we celebrate the school's 25th anniversary this year, I look forward to being a part of ISD's nurturing, inclusive, and innovative environment and bringing my experiences to continue building a holistic and inclusive culture of learning," said Dr Palmer.

Steve Calland-Scoble, Director, of International School Dhaka said, "Michael's appointment signals a new chapter of academic excellence and inclusive learning at an exciting time for the school, as we enter our anniversary year with a bold, student-centric strategy.

"His extensive experience leading the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum at the primary level reaffirms our commitment to providing a world-class education that nurtures the holistic development of each student, as one of the pioneering schools in Bangladesh to adopt the renowned IB across all its years groups," he added.