Canada Bangladesh Alumni Association holds musical evening

13 September, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:50 pm

13 September, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:50 pm
The Canada Bangladesh Alumni Association (CBAA) hosted a musical evening titled "The Acoustic Social' on 10 September at the Canadian High Commissioner's Residence in Baridhara, Dhaka. 

The event was attended by members of the CBAA and friends, representatives from the Canadian High Commission including the High Commissioner for Canada to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls, reads a press release.

The purpose of the event was to foster engagement among the vast and diverse network of Canadian alumni currently residing and working in various professional pursuits in Bangladesh in a light and casual setting over snacks and refreshments. 

Shitom Ahmed, a young Canadian-educated musician headlined the event's entertainment along with a local band, Oboyob. 

The event was a huge success with a turnout of 60+ Canadian Bangladeshi alumni who took time out of their busy schedules to attend and connect with their fellow alumni. 

Shayaan Seraj, the current general secretary of the CBAA spoke about the work of the association which was inaugurated in 2019 by the former High Commissioner for Canada to Bangladesh, Benoit Préfontaine, alongside chief guests, the Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG, founder chairperson of BRAC and Michael Foley, the former CEO of Grameenphone Ltd, both alumni of Canadian universities. 

Seraj announced the upcoming AGM for the CBAA, as an opportunity for new leadership to join the CBAA Executive Committee. He also appealed to the High Commissioner to engage the alumni community more by supporting the association with the High Commission's resources. 

Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls expressed her commitment and support for the CBAA. She described the alumni who were present as a 'young, smart and energetic' group and the perfect guests. 

She mentioned the alumni's strategic role in the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries and stated that Canadian alumni are a part of the Canadian family and are always welcome in the High Commission. 

In future, the CBAA hopes to expand its current membership base and introduce more diversified activities in its programming such as education and career-focused events, art, culture and recreational programs, as well as mentoring opportunities.

