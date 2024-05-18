Canada Bangladesh Alumni Association celebrates 'Acoustic Social 2' with music and camaraderie

18 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Members of the Canada Bangladesh Alumni Association at the event. Photo: Courtesy
Members of the Canada Bangladesh Alumni Association at the event. Photo: Courtesy

The Canada Bangladesh Alumni Association (CBAA) hosted a remarkable evening of connection and celebration at Acoustic Social 2 on 15 May. 

With over 60 esteemed alumni from prominent Canadian universities such as the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, Western Ontario, and more in attendance, the event exemplified the enduring spirit of collaboration and friendship between Canada and Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerising acoustic performance by the renowned Montreal-based Bangladeshi musician Dameer, accompanied by his father, Pilo Khan, of the famous Renaissance band. Their soulful melodies captivated the audience, creating an ambience of harmony and togetherness.

During the event, Shayaan Seraj, the secretary general of CBAA, presented a special gift to The Canada Club and the High Commission: a customised map of the tri-state area featuring the High Commission prominently marked by the Flag of Canada. 

It was done by a Bangladeshi artist who studied in Toronto, Dhaka Yeah. This gesture symbolised the strong bond between the two nations and the commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations. 

Senior Trade Commissioner Debra Boyce commended the gathering, stating, "It is wonderful to see all the alumni in Dhaka come together and continue the bonds they formed in Canada." 

The sentiment was echoed by Shayaan Seraj, who emphasised CBAA's mission to provide an engaged platform facilitating relationships between Canada and Bangladesh across various sectors, including education, trade, and culture. 

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the High Commissioner of Canada, Dr Lilly Nicholls, and executive committee members of CBAA, namely Mahira, Taufiq, Nabil, Eazaz, and Amreen, who contributed to the success of the evening. 

Acoustic Social 2 underscored the importance of fostering connections and collaborations beyond borders, demonstrating the potential for mutual growth and understanding between Canada and Bangladesh. 

CBAA looks forward to continuing its efforts in building a vibrant community that transcends geographical boundaries and celebrates the rich tapestry of friendship and partnership between our two nations. 

