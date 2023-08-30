Campaign on noise pollution control held in Dhaka's Mohammadpur

Corporates

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 01:21 pm

Campaign on noise pollution control held in Dhaka's Mohammadpur

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 01:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A campaign to raise awareness about noise pollution control was organized on 30 August at the Mohammadpur bus stand in Dhaka by the Department of Environment. 

The event aimed to inform people about the harmful effects of noise pollution and the various penalties outlined in the noise pollution control regulations.

During the campaign, informative leaflets containing details about the negative consequences of noise pollution and the associated risks were distributed among pedestrians and drivers. Stickers related to promoting awareness and discouraging unnecessary honking were also placed on various vehicles to encourage responsible behavior. Throughout the campaign, the local police were actively involved in ensuring the smooth execution of the initiative in the area, emphasizing cooperation.

This campaign emphasized the detrimental impact of noise pollution on hearing ability, the multiple risks it poses, and the importance of avoiding unnecessary honking. Eye-catching placards, posters, and banners with various messages related to these issues were used at the Mohammadpur Bus Stand as part of the campaign.

The organizers highlighted that this campaign was conducted to make people of all levels of society aware of the harmful effects of noise pollution and to encourage their participation in noise pollution control efforts. They noted that similar campaigns are ongoing throughout the country to address noise pollution control.

Notable educational institutions like Dhaka Ideal Cadet School, Chaya Tala Bangladesh, and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust actively supported the campaign.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day