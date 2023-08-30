Campaign on noise pollution control held in Dhaka's Mohammadpur

A campaign to raise awareness about noise pollution control was organized on 30 August at the Mohammadpur bus stand in Dhaka by the Department of Environment.

The event aimed to inform people about the harmful effects of noise pollution and the various penalties outlined in the noise pollution control regulations.

During the campaign, informative leaflets containing details about the negative consequences of noise pollution and the associated risks were distributed among pedestrians and drivers. Stickers related to promoting awareness and discouraging unnecessary honking were also placed on various vehicles to encourage responsible behavior. Throughout the campaign, the local police were actively involved in ensuring the smooth execution of the initiative in the area, emphasizing cooperation.

This campaign emphasized the detrimental impact of noise pollution on hearing ability, the multiple risks it poses, and the importance of avoiding unnecessary honking. Eye-catching placards, posters, and banners with various messages related to these issues were used at the Mohammadpur Bus Stand as part of the campaign.

The organizers highlighted that this campaign was conducted to make people of all levels of society aware of the harmful effects of noise pollution and to encourage their participation in noise pollution control efforts. They noted that similar campaigns are ongoing throughout the country to address noise pollution control.

Notable educational institutions like Dhaka Ideal Cadet School, Chaya Tala Bangladesh, and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust actively supported the campaign.