CAMP BDBL Mutual Fund approves 6% cash dividend

The Trustee Board of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 has approved a cash dividend of 6.00% per unit of Tk10 each payable to holders of the units till the record date.

The approval comes from the Trustee meeting of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 held on Thursday (10 August) where the record date of the fund was set aside on 7 September.

The meeting also approved the Accounts and Audit report of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 for the year ended 30 June, showing the total NAV of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 stood at Tk549,675,794 on the basis of cost price and Tk578,486,877 on the basis of market price at the close of the operations on 30 June.

The NAV per unit at cost price and market price of the fund are Tk10.96 and Tk11.54 respectively against face value Tk10 per unit.

The net profit is Tk26,592,823.00 with earnings per unit of Tk0.53