Cambridge International releases results for June 2023 series

Cambridge International has released the results of four examinations of the June series including 'IGCSE' and 'O' Level for Bangladeshi students. Cambridge IGCSE and O Level exam results were released on Wednesday, and Cambridge International AS & A Level results were released on 10 August.

In total, more than 36,285 entries were made for Cambridge IGCSE & O Levels / Cambridge International AS & A Levels in the June 2023 series in Bangladesh and a rise of 3% since June 2022. Bengali, English Language, and Mathematics were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE/O Level subjects and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics were the most popular Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

This year saw Cambridge International's largest exam series to date, with 1.7 million entries for Cambridge exams across 5,600 schools in 147 countries. An increase of 11% on June 2022.

Rod Smith, group managing director, International Education at Cambridge and Mahesh Srivastava, regional director, Cambridge International congratulated the students.

More than 80 schools across Bangladesh offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students. The Cambridge Pathway curriculum offers flexibility and choice to students and schools, with over 70 subjects available at Cambridge IGCSE, over 40 subjects available at Cambridge O Level, and over 55 subjects offered at Cambridge International AS & A Level.