Call for photos starts for Photo Fest Asia 2024

East West University Photography Club (EWUPC) of Dhaka, Bangladesh announced the third edition of Photo Fest Asia (PFA), an esteemed international photography exhibition.

This event offers photographers from around the globe a unique platform to showcase their work to a diverse audience, fostering cultural exchange and understanding through the art of photography, reads a press release.

Photo Fest Asia has a rich history of celebrating photographic talent from various corners of the world. The inaugural event in 2018 received an overwhelming response with 6,000 submissions from 15 countries. The exhibition, held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, featured 28 single photos and 48 mobile photographs, with participants from Bangladesh, Poland, Afghanistan, and beyond. Esteemed judges Ismail Ferdous and Probal Rashid selected the final entries, which also included four photo stories from Bangladesh, Poland, and Russia.

Building on this success, Photo Fest Asia 2019 attracted approximately 8,000 submissions from 11 countries. The event, hosted at East West University's auditorium, showcased 59 selected images and four photo stories from photographers in Bangladesh, India, Portugal, and the United States. Renowned photographers Tanzim Wahab and Sarker Protick served as jury members, adding prestige to the event.

This year, Photo Fest Asia 2024 is set to elevate the experience even further. The call for photos was announced on 26 May 2024, inviting photographers of all levels to participate in this prestigious event. The exhibition will feature two categories: Single Photos and Photo Stories, with a total prize pool of Tk50,000.

Participants must be aged 18 or older and can be of any nationality. Each participant is allowed to submit up to 10 photos in the Single Photos category and up to three photo stories/documentary projects, with each story comprising six to 12 photos. The theme for this year's event is "OPEN," encouraging a wide array of photographic expressions. Submissions must be sent to [email protected] by 20 June 2024.

For more information, please visit the East West University Photography Club's Facebook page and event listings.