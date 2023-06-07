Call for applicants of 2024-2025 Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program

US Embassy Dhaka. Photo: Collected
US Embassy Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Bangladesh warmly announces that recruitment for the 2024-2025 Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program has begun.

This unique, one-year program is open to professional candidates in the public and private sectors, including from non-governmental organizations.

The Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program is one of the US Government's prestigious Fulbright programs bringing accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts. By providing future leaders and policy makers with exposure to US society, culture, and professional fields, the program provides a basis for lasting, productive partnerships between Americans and their foreign counterparts.

The Humphrey Program was established in 1978 to honor the memory and accomplishments of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey. Since the program's launch, nearly 100 Bangladeshis have participated in this fellowship including Maudud Safdar, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and current managing director of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation; Mahbooba Panna, additional secretary of the Economic Relations Division; Dr Niaz Abdur Rahman, managing director of Bangladesh Eye Hospital; Elita Karim, well-known media personality; and Mamunur Rahman, founder of Ella Pad who introduced menstrual hygiene products made from garment scraps to address the needs of poverty-stricken women.

Eligible Fields/Sectors: Interested applicants may apply in any one of the following fields. An applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (prior to August 2023) in the relevant field that s/he is applying for.

For more information about the program visit: https://www.humphreyfellowship.org/.

 

 

 

