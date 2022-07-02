Café De Partex Restaurant opens its new branch Chaa er Adda’ at Tejgaon

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 05:43 pm

Café De Partex restaurant has recently launched its new branch "Chaa er Adda" at Gulshan – Tejgaon link road, Tejgaon I/A, Dhaka, said a media release.

Shah Alam Monshi, COO of Café De Partex, Partex Furniture and Ashley Furniture inaugurate the branch.

Mostafa Kamal Ahmed (Group CFO, Cx-1), Mohammad Sabbir Jahangir (Head of HR and Administration) and Sajjad Hossain (Head of Transportation and Corporate Administration) along with other officials of Partex Star Group were present there.

In a statement, Shah Alam Monshi said, "Chaa er Adda is the result of new addition of Café De Partex considering customer taste and preferences. We strictly maintain our food standards and for that we have attained customers' full confidence in the quality of our food."

A dua mahfil was held at this ceremony to mark its successful journey in future.

