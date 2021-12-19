Cadet College Club elects new executives

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 03:34 pm

Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul), left, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, right. Photo: Courtesy
Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul), left, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, right. Photo: Courtesy

Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul) has been elected as the president of Cadet College Club Limited (CCCL).

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir and Md Jakaria Habib were elected as the secretary general and vice president respectively.

The office bearers were announced following the 19th annual general meeting of CCCL held at Purbachal, Dhaka, on 11 December, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, Reyad Hasnain was elected joint secretary general and Shadhon Kumar Ray the treasurer.

Other elected officials are – Ashfakul Islam, KBM Saiful Alam, Maj (retd) Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Wazed Feroj, Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Md Ziaul Haque Shohash, Nazrana Chowdhury, Md Shahriar Mizan, Rafeza Shaheen, Ashraful Amin Talukder (Robin), and Brig Gen (retd) Md Mahbubul Alam.

