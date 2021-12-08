Cadet college admission seekers can pay application fee through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:17 pm

Cadet college admission seekers can pay application fee through bKash

They can complete admission application process online by paying BDT 1,600 fee through bKash till 15 January, 2022

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:17 pm

Admission seekers of 12 cadet colleges can pay application fee through bKash. 

They can complete admission application process online by paying BDT 1,600 fee through bKash till 15 January, 2022. 

bKash is offering instant cashback of BDT 15 on fee payment which can be availed once, said a press release. 

Detailed process of the application and fee payment of cadet college admission is available on the website- https://cadetcollegeadmission.army.mil.bd/

To apply, admission seekers need to click on 'Apply Now/Sign Up' in the website first. In next step, they need to sign up by entering name, mobile number, email, date of birth and password. 

After that, admission seekers will have to log in by entering user ID, password and select 'bKash' from 'Payment' option and put the amount to complete the payment. Upon successful payment, they will receive SMS notification.

Written test of the cadet colleges will be held on 28 January, 2022.

Payment of academic fees including admission application, and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and their guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 600 public and private educational institutions across the country.
 
 

