CAB Youth Group organises 'Youth Consumer Rights Activist Dialogue'

The Youth Group of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram on Saturday (10 February) organised "Youth Consumer Rights Activist Dialogue" at the seminar hall of Shilpakala Academy in the city.

Chittagong University Teachers Association General Secretary Abdul Haque, environmentalist Professor Dr Idris Ali, CAB Central Committee Vice President SM Najer Hossain, Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection Assistant Director Anisur Rahman, CAB Chattogram Metropolitan President Jasmine Sultana Paru and General Secretary Ajay Mitra Shanku were present at the event as the guests of honour, reads a press release.

Chittagong University Law Department Assistant Professor Syed Ahsan Khalid, Premier University Law Department Assistant Professor Sanjay Biswas and The Business Standard Chattogram Bureau Chief Shamsuddin Illius spoke in the main session.