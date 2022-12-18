CAAB employees to get housing loans from Sonali Bank

A Memorendoum of Understading (MoU) has been signed between various government banks and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to implement the house building loan policy-2021 to disburse loans among the officials and employees of CAAB.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the CAAB headquarter at Kurmitola, reads a press release.

With the presence of CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and CAAB Member (Admin) Md Mizanur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Among others, CAAB members Md Mahbub Alam Talukder, Air Com Riyadad Ahmed, Sadekur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Kawsar, Agrani Bank Ltd CEO & MD Md Murshedul Kabir, Rupali Bank Ltd MD & CEO Mohammad Jahangir Sonali Bank General Manager Md Mizanur Rahman Mazumder were present on the occasion.