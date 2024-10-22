CAAB Chairman represents Bangladesh at ICAO Conference

CAAB Chairman represents Bangladesh at ICAO Conference

The 59th Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Conference of the Asia-Pacific region, hosted by the Philippines in Cebu, commenced on 14 October, 2024.

Centered around the theme "Shaping the Future of Aviation: Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive," the conference concluded on October 18, 2024. Representatives from 39 countries, including Bangladesh, the United States, China, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, participated in the conference. Additionally, delegates from 11 international organizations were present.

Bangladesh was represented by Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, BUP, ndc, nswc, afwc, psc, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). He was accompanied by Group Captain Md. Mukeet-ul-Alam Miah, BUP, psc, GD(P), Member (Flight Standards and Regulations) of CAAB. During the conference, the CAAB Chairman held courtesy calls with Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council, and Salvatore Sciacchitano, the Secretary-General. Both commended the development of Bangladesh's aviation sector.

Bangladesh presented two discussion papers at the conference: 'Balancing Regulatory Requirements and Innovation in Aviation' and 'The Role of Aviation Training in Shaping a Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive Aviation Industry'. These papers were highly appreciated by ICAO, the United States, and other participating countries.

The CAAB Chairman held bilateral meetings with representatives from various countries, including the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Korea, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, France, and Japan. Discussions focused on various aspects of Bangladesh's aviation sector, and these countries expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh's aviation sector. They also expressed interest in assisting Bangladesh in upgrading its aviation sector to international standards, facilitating services, and introducing new technologies into the aviation sector, which will help make Bangladesh's aviation sector more modern, safe, and internationally competitive.

Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, Chairman of CAAB, thanked everyone involved in organizing the 59th DGCA conference. He expressed optimism that the conference would open new horizons in the aviation sector and ensure the continuation of sustainable and inclusive development in the aviation industry.

