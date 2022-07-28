BYLC Ventures hosts selection bootcamp for Cohort 5

BYLC Ventures organised a three-day-long selection Bootcamp at its headquarters in Mohakhali from 25-27 July.

Around 30 teams and 60 founders participated in the bootcamp, reads a press release.

Participants were selected from over 200 applications for Cohort 5 of BYLC Ventures' six-month long accelerator programme.

From the 30 teams, an investment committee will select the top five, who will each receive Tk8 lakh seed funding and join the accelerator programme.

The bootcamp was inaugurated by Tahsinah Ahmed, executive director of BYLC and included sessions featuring industry experts, including Shammi S Quddus, product manager at Google, Adnan Imtiaz Halim, CEO of Sheba Platform Ltd, and Nirjhor Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh Angels, among others.

In the closing ceremony of the bootcamp, speakers encouraged the startup founders to develop business ideas that will contribute to social welfare and development, the release adds.

In his remarks to the participants of the bootcamp, Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Anne van Leeuwen said, "I am hopeful that all of the startup founders present in this bootcamp will prove to be the parents of invention and provide solutions to the unique challenges Bangladesh is facing today."

Ejaj Ahmad, founder and president of BYLC, urged the startup founders to be persistent, patient, and committed.

"You cannot build a business without commitment. Think hard before you commit and once you commit, stay committed," he said.

The bootcamp was supported by IKEA Foundation and the Netherlands embassy.