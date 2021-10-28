BYLC-Office of Professional Development partners with The Business Standard

BYLC-Office of Professional Development (OPD) has partnered with The Business Standard to create future leaders in the print media industry by providing apprenticeship opportunities to eligible and capable OPD graduates.

The partnership will ensure professional development for many youths in Bangladesh in the upcoming months, reads a press release.

Under the CareerX programme and industry-specific Career Bootcamps, OPD arranged 6-week-long apprenticeship opportunities for their graduates.

The graduates further receive mentorship services and job placement opportunities with partner employers that include BASIS, The Business Standard, Apex DMIT Ltd., eGeneration, Intelligent Machines, Sheba Platform, ServicEngine and many others.

Since 2016, OPD has been working to provide extensive professional development training and job placement services through a partnership with employers. Till now, they have trained 4,016 students and young professionals, placed more than 1,068 graduates in jobs and internships, and mentored more than 500 OPD graduates.