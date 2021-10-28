BYLC-Office of Professional Development partners with The Business Standard

Corporates

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 04:11 pm

Related News

BYLC-Office of Professional Development partners with The Business Standard

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 04:11 pm
BYLC-Office of Professional Development partners with The Business Standard

BYLC-Office of Professional Development (OPD) has partnered with The Business Standard to create future leaders in the print media industry by providing apprenticeship opportunities to eligible and capable OPD graduates. 

The partnership will ensure professional development for many youths in  Bangladesh in the upcoming months, reads a press release.

Under the CareerX programme and industry-specific Career Bootcamps, OPD arranged 6-week-long apprenticeship opportunities for their graduates. 

The graduates further receive mentorship services and job placement opportunities with partner employers that include BASIS, The Business Standard, Apex DMIT Ltd., eGeneration, Intelligent Machines, Sheba Platform, ServicEngine and many others. 

Since 2016, OPD has been working to provide extensive professional development training and job placement services through a partnership with employers. Till now, they have trained 4,016 students and young professionals, placed more than 1,068 graduates in jobs and internships, and mentored more than 500 OPD graduates.

BYLC-Office of Professional Development / The Business Standard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

19h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

19h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

19h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era