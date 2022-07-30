BYLC launches one-of-a-kind career expo focusing on dev sector

30 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 02:05 pm

BYLC launches one-of-a-kind career expo focusing on dev sector

30 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 02:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) is launching a first-of-its-kind expo for graduating students and young professionals in Bangladesh aiming to start or grow their careers in the development sector. 

Through its Office of Professional Development wing, BYLC aims to train around 1,000 registered participants at the expo on resume writing, acing interviews, and critical soft and technical skills relevant to the development sector.

Participants will also get networking opportunities with recruiters, placement opportunities, and career counselling services, reads a press release issued in this regard.

BYLC Office of Professional Development (OPD) was launched in 2016 with a vision to respond to the systemic challenges in talent development in Bangladesh through innovative interventions.

Through their programs, OPD connects youth to jobs and employment opportunities via partnerships with renowned employers of the country, provides them with necessary skills, and gives them the opportunity to gain insights from industry leaders.

To date, OPD has trained around 4,607 and placed around 1,650 in employment opportunities. 

Applications for BYLC Development Sector Career Expo are open until 6 August. Applicants will be notified later about the venue.

Interested applicants can visit BYLC's Career expo website -- https://bylc.org/careerexpo.html#top -- to learn more.

