BYLC launches 'Kick Start your Career' in association with TBS

BYLC has distilled its best guidelines for job seekers into a concise and actionable online course, to address the big questions young people face at the start of their careers - everything from career planning, finding opportunities, applying and getting noticed, acing interviews, settling into a new organization, and more

BYLC launches &quot;Kick Start your Career&quot; with TBS
BYLC launches "Kick Start your Career" with TBS

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) is partnering with TBS to share practical guidance for young people to get their careers off to a strong start. As the first leadership institute in the country, BYLC has been working with youth for the last 12 years to promote leadership and employability skills.

BYLC has distilled its best guidelines for job seekers into a concise and actionable online course, to address the big questions young people face at the start of their careers - everything from career planning, finding opportunities, applying and getting noticed, acing interviews, settling into a new organization, and more.

The collaboration with TBS will address each of these topics in short and impactful articles covering best practices and tips for every part of the job search process, with links to additional online content and materials, states a press release. 

BYLC emphasizes the importance of having the mindset to build a career instead of just settling for a job. While youth unemployment and long gap periods between graduation and professional life have become common headlines, employers regularly struggle to find the right candidates. The issue is less about a lack of recruitment and more about improving young people's ability to find opportunities that they are the best fit for. BYLC's online course ("Kick Start Your Career – in association with TBS") and the written guidelines series with TBS will provide strategies to young job seekers to help them not only find their first job but also get started on a long-term path for career success.

This is the link to the course - 

https://x.bylc.org/slides/kick-start-your-career-in-association-with-the-business-standard-120

Comments

