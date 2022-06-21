BYLC to host a seminar on higher studies abroad

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) is holding a seminar on Chattogram to Ivy eague: Insights from Shammi Quddus in Chattogram on 25 June 2022, reads a press release.

This free seminar will teach students how to prepare for the best foreign education, get a guideline on what universities look for when shortlisting applications, and teach how to equip themselves with the right skill sets to work for reputed global organizations.

Many students aspire to pursue higher education abroad. However, they are not clear on the process or the route to achieve this goal. BYLC is offering a once-in-a-life opportunity for students studying in Chattogram to gain first-hand guidance from someone who has not only studied at some of the top universities in the world but has also landed the dream job coveted by millions.

Meet Shammi Quddus, Product Manager at Google and co-founder of BYLC. Shammi completed her Bachelor's in Environmental Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Master's in Business administration from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, and Master's in Public Administration in International Development from Harvard Kennedy School.

The seminar is for students from grades 6-12 and first- and second-year university students. Parents can accompany the participants to learn how they can support their wards to realize their goals.

Registration for the seminar is open till 20 June 2022.