BYLC Connected concludes

Corporates

Press Release
13 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 06:27 pm

BYLC Connected concludes

Press Release
13 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 06:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) has concluded its first ever job readiness program, BYLC Connected, for graduating students and young professionals in Bangladesh looking to start or grow their careers.

BYLC's Office of Professional Development  trained roughly 80 enrolled participants on resume writing, acing interviews, psychometric exams, and important soft and technical skills relevant to the present job sector throughout their 10-day training session. Participants had the opportunity to network with recruiters, as well as receive placement and career counseling services.

BYLC Office of Professional Development (OPD) was launched in 2016 with a vision to respond to the systemic challenges in talent development in Bangladesh through innovative interventions. Through their programs, OPD connects youth to jobs and employment opportunities via partnerships with renowned employers of the country, provides them with necessary skills, and gives them the opportunity to gain insights from industry leaders. Till date, OPD has trained around 3124 and placed around 895 in employment opportunities

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

2h | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

11h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

37m | TBS Economy
Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

1h | TBS World
Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

4h | TBS Economy
Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

6h | TBS Economy