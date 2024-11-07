BYLC awards winners at the Empowered Youth Labour Force Project

BYLC awards winners at the Empowered Youth Labour Force Project

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC) concluded its Empowered Youth Labour Force (EYLF) Project today with a closing ceremony at Lakeshore Hotel, bringing together young minds dedicated to achieving equity, diversity, and inclusion in Bangladesh.

Supported by the Dutch government's Orange Knowledge Programme and implemented by BYLC in collaboration with James P. Grant School of Public Health (BRAC University) and Rutgers, the EYLF Project has empowered Bangladeshi youth with essential knowledge, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial insights.

The ceremony showcased the winning projects from the EYLF hackathon, which were selected for their innovative approaches to tackling challenges in maintaining equity, diversity, and inclusion in marginalised communities. Mushfiqua Satiar, Senior Policy Advisor, from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Bangladesh; Professor Sabina F. Rashid, PhD, Director, Centre of Excellence for Gender, Sexual, and Reproductive Health and Rights (CGSRHR), BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University; Tahsinah Ahmed, Executive Director of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre; and other distinguished guests attended the event.

Mushfiqua Satiar, from the embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, praised the winners for their inventive spirit, noting, "The fact that young people are now more aware and actively taking the initiative to expand their knowledge on these issues is truly remarkable and is the core objective of this project."

Professor Sabina F. Rashid said in her remarks, "Young people are brilliant and ahead of us, but we have to equip them with the right information to help them move forward effectively."

"Through this project, we have provided a space for young people to demonstrate their courage, compassion, and commitment," said Tahsinah Ahmed, executive director of BYLC. She then gave a vote of thanks to everyone present and concluded the programme.

The EYLF Project involved curriculum development, training, mentorship, youth engagement, and seed funding, equipping young Bangladeshis to launch impactful social initiatives and advocate for sustainable policy support in equity, diversity, and inclusion.

 

