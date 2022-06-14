BYLC appoints Tahsinah Ahmed as Executive Director

Corporates

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

BYLC appoints Tahsinah Ahmed as Executive Director

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 04:14 pm
BYLC appoints Tahsinah Ahmed as Executive Director

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC)  announced today the appointment of Tahsinah Ahmed as its new Executive Director effective from 15 June, according to a press release.

 "We conducted an extensive search for an Executive Director with the right kind of skills, values, and expertise to lead the next chapter of BYLC's growth," said Ejaj Ahmad, President and Founder of BYLC.

"I am confident that Tahsinah Ahmed, with her stellar track record of institution building and leadership in nonprofit organisations, is the ideal Executive Director to lead BYLC into the future."

"We are delighted to welcome Tahsinah Ahmed to BYLC. She is an outstanding choice as an Executive Director, bringing with her a wealth of management and leadership experience," said Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Chairperson of BYLC's Governing Board.

 "I am inspired by the work that BYLC does to build a better Bangladesh by training the next generation of leaders. I will do my best to take the institution to new heights as a Center for Excellence through which today's youth become the change agents that the nation seeks," said Tahsinah Ahmed.

Tahsinah brings to BYLC nearly three decades of professional experience in the development sector. 

She has effectively led some of the most successful youth-serving and workforce focused institutions in Bangladesh, including UCEP Bangladesh where she served as its first female Executive Director and Brac where she established and led the Brac Skills Development Program. 

Prior to UCEP Bangladesh and Brac, Tahsinah worked for the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation, Save the Children USA, ActionAid Bangladesh and UNESCO. 

Among other key roles, she served as an advisor of Generation Unlimited Bangladesh, a dynamic platform for the advancement of young people in the country.

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

6h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

7h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

8h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

1h | Videos
What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

18h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

19h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more