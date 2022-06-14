BYLC appoints Tahsinah Ahmed as Executive Director

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) announced today the appointment of Tahsinah Ahmed as its new Executive Director effective from 15 June, according to a press release.

"We conducted an extensive search for an Executive Director with the right kind of skills, values, and expertise to lead the next chapter of BYLC's growth," said Ejaj Ahmad, President and Founder of BYLC.

"I am confident that Tahsinah Ahmed, with her stellar track record of institution building and leadership in nonprofit organisations, is the ideal Executive Director to lead BYLC into the future."

"We are delighted to welcome Tahsinah Ahmed to BYLC. She is an outstanding choice as an Executive Director, bringing with her a wealth of management and leadership experience," said Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Chairperson of BYLC's Governing Board.

"I am inspired by the work that BYLC does to build a better Bangladesh by training the next generation of leaders. I will do my best to take the institution to new heights as a Center for Excellence through which today's youth become the change agents that the nation seeks," said Tahsinah Ahmed.

Tahsinah brings to BYLC nearly three decades of professional experience in the development sector.

She has effectively led some of the most successful youth-serving and workforce focused institutions in Bangladesh, including UCEP Bangladesh where she served as its first female Executive Director and Brac where she established and led the Brac Skills Development Program.

Prior to UCEP Bangladesh and Brac, Tahsinah worked for the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation, Save the Children USA, ActionAid Bangladesh and UNESCO.

Among other key roles, she served as an advisor of Generation Unlimited Bangladesh, a dynamic platform for the advancement of young people in the country.