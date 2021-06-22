BYLC announces Cohort 3 winners of BYLC Ventures

Corporates

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 03:33 pm

Related News

BYLC announces Cohort 3 winners of BYLC Ventures

The three winning teams are edtech company Interactive Cares, food delivery company KhaniDani, and global logistics platform Tunibibi

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 03:33 pm
BYLC announces Cohort 3 winners of BYLC Ventures

The 3rd cohort of BYLC Ventures announced the winners on Sunday (20 June).

The three winning teams are edtech company Interactive Cares, food delivery company KhaniDani, and global logistics platform Tunibibi. 

The three winning teams will receive seed funding of Tk8 lakh with the option of an additional BDT 1,500,000 as scale-up funding, reads a press release. 

Along with seed funding, the winning teams will gain access to a world-class business accelerator programme, in house mentoring and networking support, legal and virtual CFO support, as well as a co-working space in Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center's (BYLC) Mohakhali office.

These chosen startups will also be provided with rigorous leadership training.

Moreover, two teams - Dhaka Game Studio and Ministry of Codes - were given honorary mentions and will receive mentorship and training support from BYLC Ventures.

BYLC Ventures opened applications for Cohort 3 on 15 March 15 and received hundreds of applications from numerous sectors and industries all over Bangladesh. Later, 105 startups were shortlisted. 

Between 4-9 May, more than some 200 founders from these 105 shortlisted startups took part in a six-day-long virtual boot camp.

The BYLC Ventures: Cohort 3 Bootcamp held intensive and interactive sessions covering various aspects of developing a start-up idea from identifying a real problem in society, refining the start-up's solution for the problem, to making an understanding of the customer persona and demographics of whom to offer the solution. After the boot camp, twenty startups were selected for the final jury session.

Following a thrilling final demo day session and weeks of due diligence, the three winning teams were selected, who will be joining BYLC Ventures' existing portfolio of 13 startups from the last two cohorts.

BYLC / BYLC Ventures

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni