BYLC announces Cohort 3 winners of BYLC Ventures

The 3rd cohort of BYLC Ventures announced the winners on Sunday (20 June).

The three winning teams are edtech company Interactive Cares, food delivery company KhaniDani, and global logistics platform Tunibibi.

The three winning teams will receive seed funding of Tk8 lakh with the option of an additional BDT 1,500,000 as scale-up funding, reads a press release.

Along with seed funding, the winning teams will gain access to a world-class business accelerator programme, in house mentoring and networking support, legal and virtual CFO support, as well as a co-working space in Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center's (BYLC) Mohakhali office.

These chosen startups will also be provided with rigorous leadership training.

Moreover, two teams - Dhaka Game Studio and Ministry of Codes - were given honorary mentions and will receive mentorship and training support from BYLC Ventures.

BYLC Ventures opened applications for Cohort 3 on 15 March 15 and received hundreds of applications from numerous sectors and industries all over Bangladesh. Later, 105 startups were shortlisted.

Between 4-9 May, more than some 200 founders from these 105 shortlisted startups took part in a six-day-long virtual boot camp.

The BYLC Ventures: Cohort 3 Bootcamp held intensive and interactive sessions covering various aspects of developing a start-up idea from identifying a real problem in society, refining the start-up's solution for the problem, to making an understanding of the customer persona and demographics of whom to offer the solution. After the boot camp, twenty startups were selected for the final jury session.

Following a thrilling final demo day session and weeks of due diligence, the three winning teams were selected, who will be joining BYLC Ventures' existing portfolio of 13 startups from the last two cohorts.