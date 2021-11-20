BYEI organises art competition to celebrate 'International Children's Day' 

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 06:46 pm

To mark the 'International Children's Day', Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI) in partnership with the EMK Center organised an art competition at the EMK Center for the young artists. 

This competition is focused on inspiring the young generation for a green and sustainable environment and nature around, reads a press release.

There were two segments in this competition. The first one was an online competition where the artists were nominated by their schools. From the pool of applicants, 20 promising young artists were chosen competitively. The second segment was a live art competition of the 20 best artists where every artist was instructed to draw on a specific topic regarding the green environment and nature. In this competition from two categories, there were six winners.

The Judges of this competition were there emerging development practitioners and arts enthusiasts namely Nandini Chowdhury, who is the senior manager in communications at USAID's research for decision makers activity, ICDDRB;  Fahmida Khalique, Lecturer of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Bangladesh and Farzana Islam, who was a former creative advisor and artist of Brac University CSC.

Zilfat Akhter (Champion) from Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College , Faria Ahmed (1st Runner-up) and Muntaqa Islam (2nd Runner-up) from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Group A; and Rafid Un Noby (Champion) from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School and College, Gazi Imam Hossain (1st Runner-up) from Adarsha Shishu Govt Primary School, Anisha Santonu (2nd Runner-up) from Akij Foundation School in Group B have won the top prizes. After the drawing competition, a fun learning session was conducted by Amir Hamza Xihad, Lead Facilitator of BYEI.

Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, Cultural Affairs Officer of the US Embassy Dhaka, Dr Shamim Jahan, Deputy Country Director of Save the Children Bangladesh,  Shamir Shehab, Founder and Member of the Board of Trustees of the BYEI handed over the certificates and awards to the young artists. At the end of the program, a new Leadership Team for the BYEI was announced.

