BWDB holds orientation

Corporates

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 03:40 pm

Related News

BWDB holds orientation

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
BWDB holds orientation

An orientation program for the newly appointed 14 assistant engineers and branch officers (mechanical/electrical) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) was held in the conference room of Pani Bhavan on 8 May.

AKM Tahmidul Islam, BWDB additional director general (western region), was chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

Officers of various levels of the board were present in the orientation ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Aminul Islam, sub-assistant engineer, delivered a congratulatory speech from among the newly appointed officers.

BWDB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining Japanese luxury SUVs

2h | Wheels
Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
Zarin Islam, proud owner of the foodpanda cloud kitchen &quot;Chittagong Express&quot; based from Mohammadpur&#039;s Shekertek. Photo: Courtesy

A mother battling with cancer turns her life around with cloud kitchen

14m | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

9m | Videos
The pass rate in Jessore is the greatest, while Sylhet is the lowest

The pass rate in Jessore is the greatest, while Sylhet is the lowest

1h | Videos
The Emir of Kuwait dissolved the parliament to solve the political crisis

The Emir of Kuwait dissolved the parliament to solve the political crisis

2h | Videos
The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

3h | Videos