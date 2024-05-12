BWDB holds orientation

An orientation program for the newly appointed 14 assistant engineers and branch officers (mechanical/electrical) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) was held in the conference room of Pani Bhavan on 8 May.

AKM Tahmidul Islam, BWDB additional director general (western region), was chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

Officers of various levels of the board were present in the orientation ceremony.

Md Aminul Islam, sub-assistant engineer, delivered a congratulatory speech from among the newly appointed officers.