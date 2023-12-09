The buzzing world of content creation

People are using Facebook for more than connecting with friends and family, but also to discover and engage around what is more important to them. These new reasons are why we are investing in AI-powered discovery.

An important part of our work on AI-powered recommendations to connect you to people you want to know or should know is fueling creator discovery on Facebook. It's a great time to be a creator! Creators have lots of options these days and Facebook is an important app for creators to be on as they continue their journey offering the opportunity to reach a large global audience, to connect safely and more deeply with their communities.

Facebook is heavily invested in building tools for creators, working to greatly simplify the Facebook experience for creators, rolling out more formats for creative expression, providing tools to help grow and manage fan communities, and expanding ways to earn income as a creator on Facebook.

By being part of a community, you will be able to enhance your knowledge, understand audiences, and benefit from multiple tools of the platform, like Facebook recommendations. It will let you discover creators and audiences who share the same passion as you do.

Popular content creator and social influencer Dana Bhai Joss says, "There are many good creators in our country. Some are working with music, and some with art and culture. Different people have different interests. It's happening because everyone is joining this one community to share their passion."

