Butterfly, Haier sign deal for product distribution

A bilateral agreement between Haier Bangladesh Ltd and Butterfly Group has been recently signed at Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka.

From now on, customers will be able to purchase Haier products and get after-sales services from more than 240 Butterfly showrooms across the country, reads a press release.

Haier Bangladesh Deputy Managing Director Wang Xiangjing, CFO Albert and other senior officials from Haier Bangladesh were present.

Also present on behalf of the Butterfly Group were Chairman Masuma Rashid, CEO & MD Mustafizur Rahman Sajid, Director, Operations Mahbubur Rahman Sajib, CFO Shahjahan Majumdar and other senior officials.

Haier Bangladesh Ltd started commercial operations in Bangladesh in October 2020 as a joint venture between China and Bangladesh with the aim of marketing global brand products within the reach of local buyers.

Haier has been nominated as the world's No 1 major electronics appliance brand for 13 consecutive years.

Butterfly Group, on the other hand, has been a leading electronics manufacturing and distribution company in Bangladesh for over 34 years.