Butterfly Group now national distributor of Samsung in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:51 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Butterfly Group has partnered with Samsung to become the new national distributor for all its products in Bangladesh.

The partnership was announced at an event held on 15 February at the Butterfly showroom located in Gulshan, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, customers will now be able to buy Samsung products, including TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Air Conditioner, Mobile, and Tablet from Butterfly showrooms all over the country.

Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Hwansung Woo, Butterfly Group CEO & MD Mustafizur Rahman Shazid, and other top officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.

Hwansung Woo said, "This collaboration with the Butterfly Group is a step forward towards making Samsung's products more accessible for our Bangladeshi customers. From now on, customers can simply visit any of the retail outlets of Butterfly across the country, or the company's website, to purchase their desired Samsung product."

"We aspire to move forward with our extensive plans of facilitating convenience for our existing and potential customers, enabling them to experience our cutting-edge technology," he added.

Mustafizur Rahman Shazid said, "With this partnership, we have expanded the array of options for our customers to choose from. As a company committed to offering state-of-art consumer electronics, we will continue to present the latest technology to our customers throughout the nation. Customers can now purchase their desired Samsung products available at our stores, or they can buy products online from the convenience of their home."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

