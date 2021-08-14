Butterfly Announces Appointment of new MD and CEO

The Board of Directors of Butterfly Marketing Limited announced the appointment of Mustafizur Rahman Shazid as the new Managing Director and CEO of the group effective immediately.

Before becoming the Managing Director, Shazid served as the COO of the Butterfly Group spearheading the total operation of the organization, reads a press release

As COO, he has proven track record of running a successful electronic business and was instrumental in setting up the new LG factory as well as introducing new product lines for the group. He joined Butterfly Group in 1995 and served diverse departments in various capacities during last 26 years.

Shazid earned his bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai India, a globally recognized engineering institute followed by master's degree in Business Administration from IBA, Dhaka Bangladesh.

The Board of Directors of Butterfly are confident that Mustafizur Rahman Shazid will take the Company to the next orbit.