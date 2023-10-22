BUTEX Business Club organises TEXPRES 2023

22 October, 2023
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:33 am

BUTEX Business Club organises TEXPRES 2023

22 October, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:33 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BUTEX Business Club has successfully hosted TEXPRES 2023, country's first inter-university textile-based business case competition.

This competition showcased the extraordinary talent of young minds in the field of textile engineering, said a press release.

This year, 89 teams from 14 different universities and textile engineering colleges have participated in BUTEX Business Club presents TEXPRES 2023, powered by Dysin Group. 

Among them, a total of 18 teams have been selected to advance to the semi-final round. From this group, the top six teams have secured their spots in the highly anticipated grand finale.

In a spectacular display of talent and skill, the grand finale of TEXPRES 2023 took place on October 13, 2023, at the BUTEX auditorium. 

The eminent jury comprised Mohammad Abbas Uddin Shiyak, Assistant Professor at the Department of Dyes and Chemical Engineering, BUTEX; Md Amanur Rahman, Managing Director of Dysin Group; Shafiur Rahman, South Asian Operations Head at G-Star RAW; Sheikh H M Mustafiz, Managing Director of Cute Dress Industry Ltd.; and Ibrahim Khalil, Country Manager at CRESA.

According to a press release, they evaluated the presentations of the top six teams and shared valuable insights and feedback.

In an exhilarating conclusion, the team TriNoyon emerged as the champion of TEXPRES 2023. Following closely behind, team Small Council claimed the first runner-up position, while team Herringbone secured the second runner-up spot.

BUTEX

