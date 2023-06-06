Businessman Masud Karim in N'ganj wins Japanese car on Walton AC purchase

Walton’s Senior Executive Director renowned Film Actor Amin Khan, Walton's Sports Brand Ambassador Bangladesh’s National Cricket Team All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Walton DMD Amdadul Hoque Sarker are handing over the key of the car to Masud Karim. Photo: PR

Masud Karim, a hospital businessman at Chashara in Narayanganj, was awarded a Japanese car for free after he had purchased a Walton brand air conditioner (AC) under the ongoing nationwide campaign "Walton Digital Campaign Season-18".

Earlier, Raton Lal from Jashore's Sharsha upazila also got a Japanese car for free on the purchase of a Walton brand refrigerator under the local brand's ongoing digital campaign.

Walton is conducting the "Digital Campaign" across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customers database for delivering online based swift and best aftersales service, read a press release.

Centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the local brand launched the campaign Season-18 and offered stylish cars for free, attractive amounts of cash vouchers, various sorts of free products on the purchase of Walton fridge, TV, AC and washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlets or online sales platform e-plaza.

Customers will enjoy the benefits until 15 July, 2023.

On Monday (5 June), Walton's Senior Executive Director renowned Film Actor Amin Khan and Walton's Sports Brand Ambassador and all-rounder of Bangladesh's National Cricket Team Mehedi Hasan Miraz officially handed over the car key to Walton AC customer Masud Karim at a programme held at Badhan Community Centre in the city's Chashara.

The car handover ceremony was also attended by, among others, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Tanvir Rahman, Senior Executive Director Md Firoj Alam and Walton's exclusive showroom Electro Hut's Proprietor Sankar Chakrabarty.

Masud Karim with his family of four resides at Khanpur main road in the town. To get rid of the sweltering summer heat wave, Masud purchased a 1.5-tonne Walton AC from Electro Hut on 31 May this year.

After that, he digitally registered the newly-purchased AC with his phone number and then an SMS from Walton was sent to his phone number with the notification that he was awarded a car for free on digital registration of his newly purchased Walton AC under the digital campaign's season-18, adds the release.

Thanking Walton, Masud Karim said, "I became speechless after receiving the SMS of getting a car for free just on the purchase of a AC. Our trust and faith on Walton brand are further increased. Giving a free car just on the sale of an AC has ultimately expressed the Walton's strength. My family is grateful to Walton."

Cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz said, "Today's [Monday] programme proved that Walton has strongly kept its customers' promise. Bangladesh's no-1 brand Walton is producing international standard products at its own manufacturing plants."

During his speech, the Bangladesh cricket all-rounder called upon all the customers to buy local brands' products to boost the local industries.

Walton's DMD Amdadul Hoque Sarker said, "Walton has greatly emphasised on delivering good quality products and also providing highest customers' benefits. Centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Walton has offered free cars and many other special benefits to customers. Already, a good number of customers across the country got free products buying Walton products. And two customers were awarded free cars each buying a fridge and an AC of Walton."

Authorities say, the digital registration of Walton fridge, TV, AC and washing machine is being done immediately after purchasing the products.

Then, an SMS regarding car or other gifts is being sent to customer's cell phone through a fully-computerised system.

Officials concerned at the showrooms or Plaza then hand over the respective gifts to customers.