Business travel tips with GoZayaan

The definition of travel has expanded over the years. Travel isn't just about recreation and leisure anymore. For many, it's a necessity. Regular air travel is commonplace now among business travellers and commuters. In fact, data from 2021 suggested that business travel accounts for around 20% of overall global tourism.

Business travel in Bangladesh has also been booming recently. From domestic to international, business travelers are seen frequenting many routes. For example: India, Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia are currently the most popular business travel destinations from Bangladesh. India being the most popular destination by far. Among domestic routes - Chittagong, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jessore etc are most popular.

While Business travel is a growing trend, our tourism sector is still lagging behind in accommodating the needs of the people. Flexibility, convenience and comfort are key requirements for any business traveler on the go. Booking online can be a smart solution to most of the problems business travelers face. With this in mind, some tips and tricks towards approaching business travel in the most efficient way are discussed today.

Book flights early

Booking early is a good way to get reasonably priced flights for any traveler. For business travelers on a budget, booking early will mean more savings on their way to and from their destinations. A good way to ensure that the price point is fair is to check the destination and preferred date on GoZayaan. The GoZayaan app provides the freedom to browse through numerous flights and choose the one that best suits the traveler. This level of customization is imperative for all sorts of business travelers.

Check the amenities available at the hotel

Travelling does not only require flights. Hotels are also an important part of any business travelers' journey. If one is traveling for work or business, certain amenities become essential for hotels. For example - WiFi, private safety locker, airport shuttle, access to printers etc. are some important features business travelers usually require. Manually finding hotels that fit this exact criteria may be difficult. However, searching hotels on GoZayaan can prove to be much more efficient. Because the GoZayaan app shows a detailed overview of all amenities available at every hotel. It's also possible to search hotels at specific destinations based on one's particular needs. Whether its WiFi, business center or lockers - one can find all the necessary information available on GoZayaan.

Avoid layovers

Layovers are short stoppages during flights where the aircraft refuels or is changed completely. They can range anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours. Sometimes leisure travelers choose a longer layover for the chance to visit two places at the price of one. However, for business travelers layovers are often not as welcome. Finding flights that have no stops is easy with the GoZayaan app. The platform has a separate search filter for choosing the number of stops during a flight. This is very convenient for business travelers on the go.

Choose your plane seats

Customization is key to making travels comfortable. For long haul flights, choosing the perfect seat can result in a significantly better travel experience. For this, business travelers can use GoZayaan. It's possible to directly search for business or economy class seats with GoZayaan.

Make use of airport lounges

Credit cards ensure many facilities for its users. Alongside getting various discounts on GoZayaan, specific credit cards will ensure your access to airport lounges. These lounges are equipped with wifi, comfortable seating and refreshments. For comfort and convenience while traveling by air or during long layovers, airport lounges are the best solution.

Business travel has become a quite popular branch of the tourism industry. Business travelers can use GoZayaan to make their travel experience smoother.

