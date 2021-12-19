Burger King launches new crispy burgers in two sizes
The new crispy burgers are priced at Tk329 and Tk649
Burger King has recently introduced a new range of burgers in their ever-growing menu.
The "Incredible Crispy King" burger is a high-rise multi-layer crispy chicken burger, which is supposedly the biggest burger in their menu, while the "Crispy King" burger is crispy, flavourful and has a layer of the new special spicy sauce.
The burgers are exclusively available in Bangladesh only, reads a press release.
Incredible Crispy King is priced at Tk649 while Crispy King is Tk329.
Both of these burgers are available at all Burger King outlets or can be ordered online by calling 16606 for free delivery.