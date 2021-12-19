Burger King launches new crispy burgers in two sizes

Burger King has recently introduced a new range of burgers in their ever-growing menu.

The "Incredible Crispy King" burger is a high-rise multi-layer crispy chicken burger, which is supposedly the biggest burger in their menu, while the "Crispy King" burger is crispy, flavourful and has a layer of the new special spicy sauce.

Crispy King Burger. Photo: PR

The burgers are exclusively available in Bangladesh only, reads a press release.

Incredible Crispy King is priced at Tk649 while Crispy King is Tk329.

Incredible Crispy King Burger. Photo: PR

Both of these burgers are available at all Burger King outlets or can be ordered online by calling 16606 for free delivery.