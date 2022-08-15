BUP Observes National Mourning Day 2022

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has observed the 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day 2022 with due dignity and solemnity.

Due to the global pandemic, various day-long programmes were organised physically at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP and virtually maintaining health hygiene protocols Monday (15 August), said a press release.

In the first phase, various programme was held at BUP which include keeping the national flag at half-mast, reciting the Holy Qur'an, special munajat, and documentary screening.

A discussion on Bangabandhu's lifestyle and leadership, was organised by BUP Drama Club to commemorate the day. In the second phase, different faculties organised a discussion meeting on virtual platform on the life and contribution of Bangabandhu.

In the first phase of the programme, BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the Chief Guest.

He prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and all members of his family, the martyrs of 15 August 1975.

He said, "A war-torn country has to deal with many problems. But the Government of Bangabandhu solved those problems adroitly in just three and a half years."

He urged the young generation to read various books to know in detail about Bangabandhu's life and his great contributions so that everyone can concentrate on nation-building activities being inspired by his ideals.