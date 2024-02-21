BUP observes Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) observed 21 February as Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day with dignity and pride by offering tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue.

To mark the day, the national flag was brought to half-mast at the beginning of the day. A delegation of BUP led by BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain brought out a procession and placed floral wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar, reads a press release.

Besides, a discussion session was organized by BUP Literature and Drama Club at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP highlighting the significance of the day. Respected Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD attended the discussion as the Chief Guest.

Among others, BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor, BUP High Officials, Faculty Members, and Students had attended in the discussion. Besides, many faculty members, senior officials and students had also joined in the discussion virtually.

